Plane runs off runway at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A plane ran off the runway at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport Firday afternoon. Airport manager Barbara McNally tells 7News it was a private aircraft that apparently blew a tire during its landing.
It’s not clear how many people were on the plane, but McNally says there were no injuries. Lawton firefighters were called to help with the emergency.
The airport closed the runway to check for any debris or damage.
American Airlines flights into and out of the airport at 5:55 and 6:25 show they are delayed, but it’s not clear if that’s connected to the emergency.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.