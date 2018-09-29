Comanche coaches awarded for saving local reporter’s life

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Two coaches were presented awards Friday night at the Comanche High School football game for saving the life of a local newspaper reporter last month. Assistant Coaches Montie Blair, and Casy Rowell performed CPR on Comanche Times reporter Steven Bolton during a game after he suffered two cardiac arrests on the field.
“God saved my life but he used two Godly men to do it,” said Steven Bolton.
“I’m glad people acknowledge that, but I’m just thankful that we had the training to be able to do what we did," said Montie Blair.
The award ceremony for both Assistant Coaches Montie Blair and Casy Rowell started with an AirEvac team flying onto the field to present the coaches with signed footballs.
That crew was the same team that transported Bolton after his heart attack, a moment he said he’ll never forget.
“I had this terrible pain in my chest and it felt like hot lava and there’s no mistaking it," said Bolton. "You know what it is.”
Bolton has taken the preseason pictures for the football players for the past couple of decades.
Coach Rowell said when they noticed he was having a heart attack a month ago they knew they had to jump into action.
“I think I just went on instinct and it was something that anyone would have done," said Rowell. "I just happened to be the first one there.”
On Friday, WoodmenLife Insurance company recognized Rowell and Blair for just that. Regional Director Stephen Priest said the LifeSaver award is the most prestigious award they give and couldn’t think of better people to receive it.
“It’s important for us, it’s important for communities to recognize the heroes that are within the communities," said Priest. "And these two guys have definitely become heroes.”
“You do all this training and it’s something you can give back to your community," said Blair.
As for Bolton, he said he’s just thankful both coaches were the ones around him during the time and is forever grateful.
“It’s just a God thing and I thank you,” said Bolton. "I’ll never be able to thank you enough.*
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.