Elgin Community Library holds grand opening

Elgin, OK (KSWO) - After 5 months of remodeling, the Elgin Community Library held its grand opening celebration Friday. They offered tours of their new facility to show off everything we have to offer.
In addition to the ribbon cutting, they also offered free hot dogs, face painting, door prizes and a few silent auction items.
And with the new building, the library will be hosting plenty of fun programs for kids and the community throughout the week.
“We have a story program after school for children. That’s Tuesdays at 4. We have Wednesday Wigglers which is for birth through pre-k. Story time Wednesday morning at 10:30. We have a teen organization that comes and meets every Wednesday evening. We also have bookin hookers which is a crochet group that comes and meets every Thursday. So you can either crochet or come and learn to crochet," said library director Leslie Durham.
In addition,the library will hold a special STEM program for kids -- which will be funded through a generous donation from the American Electric Power Foundation, the parent company of PSO.
