First Alert 7 Forecast: mild this weekend; Spring-like start to October

Increasing sunshine tomorrow afternoon, warm, and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Next week looks to be quite warm Monday through Thursday. Highs well into the 80s, lows in the 80s, and strong south winds. By Friday, a series of storm systems will approach from the west and southwest. Also, a cold front may enter the picture later Friday, further enhancing rain chances. Expect a period of weather weather Friday, possibly lasting into the weekend, and also cooler temperatures by Saturday.