First Alert 7 Forecast: mild this weekend; Spring-like start to October

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Overall, a mild and breezy pattern will take over into the first week of October.
Expect some low clouds this morning with a chance of patchy fog and drizzle, mainly to the northwest. Sunshine will slowly break out this afternoon as highs head for the low 80s. Tonight, some low clouds may redevelop by morning. Lows in the mid 60s.
Increasing sunshine tomorrow afternoon, warm, and breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Next week looks to be quite warm Monday through Thursday. Highs well into the 80s, lows in the 80s, and strong south winds. By Friday, a series of storm systems will approach from the west and southwest. Also, a cold front may enter the picture later Friday, further enhancing rain chances. Expect a period of weather weather Friday, possibly lasting into the weekend, and also cooler temperatures by Saturday.
Have a great weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.