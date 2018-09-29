39th annual International Festival kicks off

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The 39th annual International Festival is happening this weekend at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton. People can’t go to the International Festival without leaving stuffed because one of the biggest parts of the event is the variety of foods from different cultures you can find there.
Food vendors started preparing the food around two Friday afternoon getting ready for the festival. Some vendors have been here for years while others are experiencing the festival for the very first time. Danny Tendall co-owns a German booth at the festival that’s been there for nearly 20 years.
His mom started the booth and he’s been helping her for several years. He said they’re going to be serving up the traditional food like schnitzel and bratwurst. Tendall’s favorite part isn’t the food, music or dancing but rather those who come out.
“Just the people that don’t know the culture or the food try it and they enjoy it and it just spreads the different cultures from around the world,” Tendall said.
Carolina Rodriguez felt one culture that wasn’t represented was the Filipino culture. She said she went to the international festival for the first time after coming to America and was sad to see there wasn’t any Filipino food. So, she decided to open a booth this year to represent her heritage.
“All traditional food, she said. “It’s hard to find some places in here that are selling this kind of Filipino food. This is special. It’s unique.”
Tendall said he’s excited about this festival because of what it does.
"It really brings different people from different parts of the world in one place united together,” Tendall said. “You see so many different things that's just interesting if you just never got out of Lawton."
The vendors selling food, along with other vendors that sell things like art, jewelry and clothing will be out here on Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 a.m. and on Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.
