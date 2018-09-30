Bullied girl with Alopecia surrounded with love and support from community

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Last week we told you about a little girl with Alopecia who was being bullied at school for wearing wigs. Friday night her family held a get-together to celebrate and show support for Novella and others who are living with the condition. Dozens attended the event that was held at the Kid’s Zone in Greer Park on 38th St. in Lawton.
Novella, 12, is no longer being bullied. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. The community has surrounded her with love and support. “It touches me. It really touches me. It’s a blessing. I love our community. It chokes me up,” said Jennie Brisby, Novella’s mother.
Novella’s mother says they have received an outpouring of support since Novella’s story aired.
“People will just come and even if I don’t know them they will hug me and tell me I’m amazing in my own way,” said Novella Brisby.
“I ask her everyday how was her day. Amazing. Her response is amazing. She tells me people come up to her, grab her hands look right into her eyes and tell her that she is beautiful," said Brisby.
Several women in the hair and beauty industry have also offered to donate wigs.
“If it was my child and we have a lot of kids at home and these things can be expensive and I would hope that someone would do that for me if it was my child,” said Ashley Britz, owner of Rayven Hair and Beauty. “That’s what I do is I make wigs and she needs one. So, it just seemed like something I needed to do.”
"There’s nothing as a stylist that you can really do for Alopecia because it is an immune disorder. So, my thought was to get her into contact with Wigs for Kids or another organization that could help her get a wig for free,” said Kristen Doze, a Lawton hair stylist. “I feel like every child deserves to feel beautiful. Every little girl deserves a beautiful crown of hair to have and she deserves it.”
In addition, Novella’s story really hit home for one Cameron volleyball player who also has Alopecia.
“I know when I lost my hair I was nine-years-old, so it was a new thing and just knowing people that had it helped,” said Peyton Little, a volleyball player at Cameron University. “So, I wanted to make sure she knows she’s not alone and there’s other people around who know what she’s going through and just have a community to support her.”
The volleyball team is dedicating their game next Friday, October 5th, to Novella and Addy, another young girl with Alopecia.
“We think that they are beautiful, and bullying is not something we stand for as a volleyball team,” said Tatiana Booth, Cameron University Volleyball Coach. “We’ve all come together and want to make them honorary Aggies. Our athletic program is also in it not just volleyball; our AD’s and our compliance director. Everyone supports it. So, we’re super excited to celebrate them next week.”
