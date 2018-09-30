Day Two of the 2018 International Festival in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Day two of the International Festival just wrapped up at 10 p.m. on Saturday. It was a beautiful day for the event, and many came out to Elmer Thomas park to enjoy the celebration. The festival began back in 1979, with the goal of promoting greater awareness and appreciation of Lawton’s diverse heritage. Saturday, the celebration included music, activities, vendors, and food from all over the world.