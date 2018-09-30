Day Two of the 2018 International Festival in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Day two of the International Festival just wrapped up at 10 p.m. on Saturday. It was a beautiful day for the event, and many came out to Elmer Thomas park to enjoy the celebration. The festival began back in 1979, with the goal of promoting greater awareness and appreciation of Lawton’s diverse heritage. Saturday, the celebration included music, activities, vendors, and food from all over the world.
“Come out here and enjoy yourself," said Vince Nededog, member of the International Festival committee. "Spend some time with your friends, families, and most of all, visit the food booths. Food booths are the favorite, I think, for everybody that comes out here.”
There are 38 different food booths to choose from, including Italian, Greek, Samoan, and beyond.
The celebration will continue through Sunday, September 30th, at Elmer Thomas Park from 12p.m. to 5 p.m. It will be the final day of the event.
