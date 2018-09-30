First Alert 7 Forecast: warm & windy week; rain this weekend

Increasing moisture may provide more clouds and patchy drizzle on Tuesday, especially in eastern Texoma. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, warmest west. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the warmest days of the week as highs soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. South winds 15-25 mph. A few thunderstorms are possible in western and northwestern Texoma on Thursday & Friday evenings.