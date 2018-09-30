First Alert 7 Forecast: warm & windy week; rain this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Very warm temperatures will be with us for the first week of October. The pattern will become more active by the weekend.
This evening, skies will be partly cloudy with breezy south winds. Temperatures in the 80s, falling into the upper 70s by 8PM. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 60s. Partly cloudy tomorrow, warm, and breezy with highs in the mid 80s.
Increasing moisture may provide more clouds and patchy drizzle on Tuesday, especially in eastern Texoma. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, warmest west. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the warmest days of the week as highs soar into the upper 80s to low 90s. South winds 15-25 mph. A few thunderstorms are possible in western and northwestern Texoma on Thursday & Friday evenings.
The pattern will change a bit this weekend, featuring a trough of low pressure to our west and plenty of moisture. Scattered showers & storms are likely Saturday and Sunday with chances possibly into next week. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the low 80s this weekend.
Have a great Sunday evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
