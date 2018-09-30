First Alert 7 Forecast

Overnight a few clouds linger before clearing on out into Monday. Humidity increases this week as S winds remain strong. Temps have little variation from day to day the next few days. A few showers will be possible E on Tuesday before our better chance for rain arrives Friday into the weekend. A cold front will make its way into Texoma, bringing temps in the 70s for some and heightened rain chances for OU TX weekend. We could also see rain on and off on Friday, so if you’re planning on traveling to Dallas for the game, just keep that in mind.