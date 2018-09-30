NAACP Lawton chapter hosts annual Freedom Fund Banquet

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton branch of the NAACP hosted their annual Freedom Fund Banquet at Lawton City Hall on Saturday.
The event is held each year to raise funds to help cover the branch’s yearly expenses, which include programs and other events. The keynote speaker was the Honorable David B. Lewis, vice presiding judge, District Number 5, Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
The president of the Lawton NAACP said although he does hope tonight raises money for the chapter, his main concern is that those who attended will encourage change in their personal lives.
“Don’t come to relate to our event and say how much you dislike racism, express it where you work, which is where we hope the results can begin," said Rev. Dr. Clarence Luckey, president of the NAACP Lawton Chapter. "Not just here, but practice it where you work. That’s my concern.”
During the ceremony local citizens were recognized as Life Membership recipients.
