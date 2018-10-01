Altus city officials discuss possible charter changes

There are two other propositions on the ballot, including proposition one, which would change more than 30 things. Councilman Kidwell said the changes would fall into one of a few categories: clerical issues being fixed, issues conforming to state statute and city ordinances, and requirement changes. But Street Commissioner Osborne said from his understanding, one aspect of proposition one would actually strip the elected officials of their power and responsibility, regardless of whether or not propositions three through five actually pass. We’ll take a deeper look at that proposition on Tuesday.