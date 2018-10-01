Altus city officials discuss possible charter changes

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Voters in Altus will soon head to the polls to decide five proposed changes to the City Charter that would significantly impact the day-to-day operations.
Three of those five propositions would drastically change three management positions within the City of Altus. Currently, the police chief, the street commissioner and the city clerk are elected officials. If the propositions pass, all three of those positions would become appointed positions, with the city manager deciding who would hold them.
Altus City Councilman Jon Kidwell said the discussion to change the city charter began in April of 2017. He said a group of leaders began discussing potential changes and in doing so, felt the three elected positions should see more accountability.
"As an elected official, they are not directly supervised by the city manager as all other department heads are. We have three department heads who have no accountability,” Kidwell said.
Right now, the elected officials say they are accountable to the citizens of Altus and they believe the voters want to keep it that way.
"This position is about answering to the citizens of Altus. That’s what they want. That’s the way it’s been for decades now. True, I will work with the city manager, I will work with the city council. But I work for the citizens of Altus,” said Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy.
"The people don’t want this. Any level of government when leaders start talking about they know more about what the people want than they do, that’s pretty dangerous water. This is not what the citizens want. I cannot believe anyone would willingly give up their vote,” said Altus Street Commissioner Chad Osborne.
"Right now, I answer to the public and I do my job the way the rules are set by the State of Oklahoma and not by an individual,” said Altus City Clerk and Treasurer Debbie Davis.
Councilman Kidwell says making the change would allow the city manager to review resumes and choose who she believes is the most qualified candidate for the job.
"By having a professional city manager do the hiring process for a department head makes far more sense than a popularity contest,” Kidwell said.
But Osborne and Murphy think it would simply change what makes Altus great.
"What makes us unique with these elected officials inside the working so the daily operations of the city is the citizens have eyes and ears and boots on the ground all day every day,” Osborne said.
"We are one of just a handful of cities that elect their chief of police. We are the largest city that does so. It works for Altus. What works for Lawton, Oklahoma may not work for Altus, Oklahoma. They want a chief of police who won’t be that good ole boy system,” Murphy said.
The voters will decide which method they prefer on November 6th, and regardless of the outcome, Councilman Kidwell wants people to know that they mean nothing personal by suggesting these changes.
"It has nothing to do with the person in the office today. I want to dispel any rumors or thoughts that if these propositions pass, those elected officials will be out of a job. That is not true,” Kidwell said.
There are two other propositions on the ballot, including proposition one, which would change more than 30 things. Councilman Kidwell said the changes would fall into one of a few categories: clerical issues being fixed, issues conforming to state statute and city ordinances, and requirement changes. But Street Commissioner Osborne said from his understanding, one aspect of proposition one would actually strip the elected officials of their power and responsibility, regardless of whether or not propositions three through five actually pass. We’ll take a deeper look at that proposition on Tuesday.
