Arvest Bank to give away money to Oklahoma teachers in the month of October

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Arvest Bank is preparing to show its support for teachers across 29 counties in the state of Oklahoma by giving away $18,000 during the month of October.
Teachers who are nominated could win $500 each, 36 winners will be selected in total.
“At Arvest, we understand the critical roles teachers play for our children, our communities, and our future,” Arvest marketing manager Lindsay Roman said. “We appreciate how hard Oklahoma’s teachers work, and we hope these awards reflect our gratitude for them.”
Only teachers who work at state funded schools in the following counties are eligible to win: Adair, Canadian, Cherokee, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Grady, Delaware, LeFlore, Mayes, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawamie, Sequoyah, Stephens, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.
To nominate a teacher, look for an Arvest Bank Facebook post during the week of October 15-21. You will include the teachers information and one sentence about why that teacher deserves to win.
