Families with special needs children enjoy afternoon at Kiddieland

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - “I had the idea of having this event today because I have a special needs daughter, and the first time when she was really young, we brought her to Kiddieland, and the feeling that we caught when she crossed the railroad tracks in her walker, it really felt like we were inside a fishbowl,” said Jessica Padgett, member of the support group, Parents of Children with Special Needs or Medical Challenges. “I mean, all eyes kind of drawn to her and drawn to us as a family, and it never stopped us from coming to Kiddieland as a family, but I had the idea that maybe this was something that other families that have children with special needs may not want to come and experience and it might have kept them from coming. Also, it takes her a little longer to get on and off the rides, and just being here with other typical children, we always felt the pressure of being rushed to get on and off the rides. So, I wanted to create the atmosphere today for families that didn’t want to have to feel rushed to get on and off the rides. That you could just go at your own pace, and that everyone around could understand that, and just be able to have a feeling of being comfortable and just enjoying their time, as a family.”