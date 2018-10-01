Families with special needs children enjoy afternoon at Kiddieland

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - “I had the idea of having this event today because I have a special needs daughter, and the first time when she was really young, we brought her to Kiddieland, and the feeling that we caught when she crossed the railroad tracks in her walker, it really felt like we were inside a fishbowl,” said Jessica Padgett, member of the support group, Parents of Children with Special Needs or Medical Challenges. “I mean, all eyes kind of drawn to her and drawn to us as a family, and it never stopped us from coming to Kiddieland as a family, but I had the idea that maybe this was something that other families that have children with special needs may not want to come and experience and it might have kept them from coming. Also, it takes her a little longer to get on and off the rides, and just being here with other typical children, we always felt the pressure of being rushed to get on and off the rides. So, I wanted to create the atmosphere today for families that didn’t want to have to feel rushed to get on and off the rides. That you could just go at your own pace, and that everyone around could understand that, and just be able to have a feeling of being comfortable and just enjoying their time, as a family.”
The support group worked hard getting ideas and contacts together, so they said that having the event come to life means so much.
“It feels really great to be able to have all the families here today and to be able to watch them enjoy it and know that there’s not any judgement,” said Terri Kinder, member of the support group, Parents of Children with Special Needs or Medical Challenges. “There’s nobody out here staring at these kids and they’re able to enjoy it and they look around and they see kids that are just like them, maybe not exactly, but face some of the same physical and emotional problems that they see other kids walking around or rolling around in wheelchairs and getting on and off the rides and you know, nobody’s staring at them. There’s nobody waiting on them to be rushed off the rides. It’s pretty heartwarming to come out here and see it all come together.”
A parent at Kiddieland said the event is a blessing.
“Children with disabilities a lot of times, it seems like, don’t get to have the fun and the freedom that other kids do,” said Rebekah Black, parent of a special needs child. "It’s just so awesome to see all these guys here and having such a great time and I know that he’s had a blast riding all the rides and everything. It’s just been a blessing. It really has been. "
The support group invites the community and families with special needs children to get involved.
“We have a monthly parent support group that typically meets on the last Monday of every month, unless there’s a holiday. Then that would change,” said Shelly Conley, member of the support group, Parents of Children with Special Needs or Medical Challenges. “The best way for parents to get information would be our Facebook page, and they can search for Parents of Children with Special Needs or Medical Challenges Duncan, Oklahoma. That should pull up a search for our page. That’s where we post all the information for our events, when our meetings are going to happen, and any other community events ,like this one, or other resources that parents might find interesting. It’s all found there. Also, our contact information is on the page as well. They can contact us directly for questions and other resources.”
