First Alert 7 Forecast: warm & humid to start October; rain returns this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The muggies are here to stay and rain will return by the weekend.
Partly cloudy this evening with increasing clouds by tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the upper 70s by 8PM with lows in the upper 60s. Lots of clouds tomorrow and a chance of patchy drizzle in eastern counties. Highs in the mid 80s.
Plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with breezy south winds and highs in the upper 80s. By the end of the week, most of us should stay dry Thursday & Friday but scattered storms are possible in far western and northwestern Texoma. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
A deep trough of low pressure will develop to our west this weekend into early next week and heavy rain is possible. Expect scattered downpours and storms Saturday through Monday. Several inches of rain possible with a threat of flooding. Highs will cool off a bit due to the rain.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.