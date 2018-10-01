First Alert 7 Forecast

Upper 80s and low 90s will be possible later this week. A stray storm chance can’t be ruled out late Thursday mainly out to the WNW. Heavy rain arrives Friday into Saturday and Sunday, with the highest chances for rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday and the following week. Several tropical disturbances out in the Pacific will fuel our rain chances into next week. Anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain look to be possible right now. Temps late weekend into next week stay in the upper 70s.