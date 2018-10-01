First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Happy Monday! We’re off to a mostly cloudy start this morning.
Temperatures as you’re out the door are in the upper 60s. Some fog and some drizzle will be possible this morning, mainly in the I-44 corridor. Slowly but surely the cloud cover today will decrease. Expect temps to stay in the 70s though through lunchtime before hitting the mid 80s again this afternoon.
Overnight partly cloudy skies. Temps stay in the upper 60s by Tuesday morning. More mid 80s are on the way Tuesday with some spotty drizzle chances. Upper 80s are likely Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. Strong S winds gust up to 25 mph multiple days this week.
Upper 80s and low 90s will be possible later this week. A stray storm chance can’t be ruled out late Thursday mainly out to the WNW. Heavy rain arrives Friday into Saturday and Sunday, with the highest chances for rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday and the following week. Several tropical disturbances out in the Pacific will fuel our rain chances into next week. Anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain look to be possible right now. Temps late weekend into next week stay in the upper 70s.
First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
