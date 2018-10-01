Lawton Police Department defeats Lawton Fire Department in rib eating contest

By Caitlin Williams | October 1, 2018 at 10:36 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 10:36 AM

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton first responders took park in a little friendly competition over the weekend.

The Lawton Fire and Police Departments went to Texas Roadhouse to participate in their second annual rib-eating competition. The winning team took home the championship belt and Texas Roadhouse donated $250 to the charity of their choice. Whichever team ate the amount of ribs provided the fastest, won and that was LPD.

Marketing Manager of Texas Roadhouse says this is a fun way for the restaurant to give back to the community.

“Texas Roadhouse is all about going out to the community and partnering with as many non-profits, and of course our fire department and police department as much as possible," " said Hayley Robison. "It’s just a way to get out in the community and let them know we’re here, and we’re willing to do things for non-profits and have some fun.”

The Lawton Police Department says they will donate the money to the Special Olympics.

