Second Sunday shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - On September 30, 2018 at approximately 7:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of NW Taft Avenue for the report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and made contact with the reporting party who advised there was a male that had been shot. It is unknown what caused the shooting at this time.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called out to process the scene and interview witnesses.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
