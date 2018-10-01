Victim’s name released in deadly weekend shooting

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - New details have come out about a weekend shooting in Lawton.
According to a police report, police were called to the 1300 block of NW Taft after receiving reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim laying in the floor of the residence.
The victim has been identified as Alex Phillips.
In a weekend press release, police said they are investigating what led to the shooting. They have not said if any arrests have been made in the case.
