Volunteers help prepare for the Duncan Toy Shop rummage sale

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Youth groups, boy scout troops, and other community volunteers joined forces Sunday to help transport donations for the Duncan Toy Shop's rummage sale.
“It’s great to be able to see our students give back to the community," said Alex Villagrana, youth minister at New Hope Baptist in Duncan. "It’s great to see that there’s lots of churches, not just one church, but that a lot of churches come together to be able to help with the other organizations, like Boy Scouts and other people in our community that are just trying to make Duncan better and everything. So, it’s always a good thing to see.”
Volunteers unloaded boxes from trucks and trailers and filled two big rooms at Stephen's County Fairgrounds.
“There’s several youth groups here, a couple of Boy Scout troops, and they are fun to work with,” said Ron Savage, a Duncan Toy Shop volunteer. “They will run you into the ground. But, they get as much fun out of it as we do. So, it’s really good. We enjoy having them. This is a fun day. It is a lot of hard work.”
Clothes, furniture, toys, and more will be sold at the sale. All the money raised will be used to fund the Duncan Toy Shop's Christmas program, which provides Christmas presents for families in need.
“What’s best about this is that the community gives to the toy shop to have the sale, and turns around and the community comes back, and we all buy it,” said Judy Caraway, a Duncan Toy Shop volunteer. “So, it’s just a community effort for the kids to have a good Christmas. That’s what’s so good about it.”
The sale starts this week at Stephen’s County Fairgrounds. It will be Thursday, October 4th from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday, October 5th from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
