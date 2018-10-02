Altus charter propositions could bring big changes, controversy

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus officials continue to speak on potential changes to the city’s charter.
Monday night, we detailed three propositions on the November ballot that would change three leadership positions within the city from elected positions to appointed positions.
Those propositions are fairly self-explanatory but another, proposition one, is the exact opposite. The proposition is extremely vague and would change more than 30 things in the city charter, with people within the city disagreeing on what, exactly, those changes would be.
Altus City Councilman Jon Kidwell said the changes in proposition one can be separated out into a few categories.
"One is clerical. When you read the current charter, when it talks about elections it refers to the Oklahoma County Election Board, not the Jackson County Election Board. That’s just one example of a clerical error. The other areas are to conform to state statutes and city ordinances. We’re also changing certain requirements,” Kidwell said.
Kidwell said one example of a requirement change would be allowing the city attorney to live outside of city limits. There is also a part of proposition one that would allow city council members to begin collecting a salary for their work.
"There’s been times in the past where the salary was $100 per month. When the last council before the charter, their salary was $600 per month. Now it’s nothing. Rather than having to go back to a vote of the people, the council wanted the opportunity to say hey we’re not getting anybody to run, maybe we need some compensation,” Kidwell said.
This would allow the council, with a majority vote, to set their own salaries, though Kidwell said it would not go to current council members, it would only apply to those who hold the seats in the future. Kidwell said there are also several examples of how they will be conforming to state statutes within proposition one.
"State law prohibits the council from expanding the duties of an elected law enforcement official unless it is in the charter. Our police chief is the administrator of our E911 authority. We’re going to fix that,” Kidwell said.
Proposition One has more than 30 things it would change, many of which are extremely vague, simply saying things like “limit pardons”, “delegate limited contract authority” and “state law governs absent contrary language”. That uncertainty is why Street Commissioner Chad Osborne said he believes proposition one is actually related to propositions three, four and five, which would make the police chief, street commissioner and city clerk appointed positions, reporting to the city manager.
"Proposition one is being sold to the public as clerical errors to the charter, just changing up grammar and different things. But what it does is strips all the power, duties and authorities of the elected officials by moving some words around here and there. Proposition one is dirty politics at its finest,” Osborne said.
Osborne said in his opinion, proposition one is simply a backup plan for the city.
"OK, we’re a little leery that three four and five will pass so we’re going to stick this muddy document in proposition one that nobody understands and get our goal accomplished anyway, which is not what the citizens want,” Osborne said.
Kidwell disagrees with that assessment and encourages residents to learn more about the propositions.
"Learn more. What’s behind it. There’s a lot of innuendos out there, half-truths, come and hear from us. You don’t have to agree with me or any other members of the council, but at least listen to us,” Kidwell said.
Kidwell said they are already planning two public forums to discuss the propositions. Those are tentatively set for October 18th and 25th at 6 p.m.
There’s also another proposition that we haven’t discussed yet, proposition two. That would require a city council member to be a resident of the ward they would represent for at least six months prior to the election. It would also disqualify anyone who is a convicted felon from running for council. If you’ve committed a misdemeanor, you must wait 15 years after your completed sentenced to run.
