Burglary suspect arrested after leading authorites on manhunt

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man was arrested after leading Oklahoma Highway Patrol on a chase, which led to a manhunt in northwest Comanche County.
Steven Anthony Miller is accused of burglarizing Sooner Hot Rod and Four by Four in Lawton Monday morning. Police say a suspect stole the impound keys, a pistol, a Mustang, a Toyota Camry, and the paperwork to it.
OHP received a tip from the owner of the towing company, who said his stolen Mustang was spotted in Chickasha. Troopers found the Mustang and tried to pull over the driver, which led to a chase that ended near Highway 277 and Highway 62. The suspect fled the scene, running on Dolese Rock Quarry property.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Elgin Police Department, Comanche Nation Police Department and OHP started searching a large field before spotting the suspect and arresting him.
The owner of Sooner Hot Rod and Four by Four says he was contacted by police in Tulsa, who said his Camry was found, and three suspects were taken into custody.
