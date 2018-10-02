Cache High School students host dinner for seniors

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Students from Cache High School hosted a dinner and game night for seniors at Lawton's Benjamin O' Davis Senior High Rise.
Those students are part of the Cache Family Career and Community Leaders of America group.
They made fresh soup for the seniors at the housing center and played games with them like Bingo.
One member of FCCLA says this is the first year they’ve held the dinner but it won’t be the last.
“It’s important to give back to the community whenever we can and really brighten up somebody’s day whenever possible,” said Jordan Poemoceah.
He said the dinner is part of their community service and leadership initiatives. They also plan to host a “Trunk or Treat” event this month for Halloween.
