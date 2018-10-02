Duncan musicians to play in Oklahoma’s 22nd International Bluegrass Festival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Bob Gilmore and Bill Davis met at a barbecue back in the early 70s. It was there they discovered their mutual love for blue grass and gospel music.
“We just started from there and have not backed up since,” said Bill Davis.
“We’re just like brothers," said Bob Gilmore. "A lot of people think we are brothers.”
“We have played so long together that he can start on something and nobody has to tell me what it is, no chord that’s playing, nothing," said Davis. "We just start. We can actually look at one another. And that’s what musicians do, to know what we’re supposed to do next.”
Their group name is The Good Old Geezers, an ode to their ages: Bob is 92 and Bill is 86.
“He [Bob] coined the phrase the good old geezers, and I said, ‘speak for yourself.’ But now, we’re both old geezers,” said Davis.
The two will be playing this weekend at Oklahoma's 22nd International Bluegrass Festival in Guthrie.
“We’ve made it every year since that’s started, Bob and I have been there,” said Davis.
“22 or 23 years," said Gilmore. "A long time.”
Bob and Bill said they enjoy playing on stage and watching people in the crowd
“We have fun and watch the audience’s reaction," said Bill. "That’s one of the main things.”
“You can tell if the people like it,” said Gilmore.
“To read faces in the audience and know if somebody’s enjoying the music," said Davis. "It might bring back a memory, you know. That’s one of the joys of playing music, is being able to do that.”
Bob and Bill will perform this Saturday at 2p.m at Oklahoma’s 22nd International Bluegrass Festival in Guthrie.
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.