Duncan pastor dies in prison while serving time for child molestation

BOLEY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Duncan pastor who was in prison for molesting a young girl died over the weekend, the Department of Corrections confirmed.
Jody Hilliard pleaded no contest earlier this year to five counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child. The victim was 10 at the time of the crime. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison and 18 years of probation for the crime.
The DOC said Hilliard died around just before 1:30 on Sunday afternoon at John Lilley in Boley, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine a cause of death.
The DOC said they are investigating the death.
