First Alert 7 Forecast: very warm through Friday; rain & storms this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Highs could approach 90 in parts of Texoma tomorrow & Thursday. Rain is still looking likely this weekend.
Partly cloudy this evening as temperatures fall from the mid 80s into the mid to upper 70s by 9PM. Overnight, a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Very warm tomorrow with gusty south winds in the afternoon. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A few clouds will develop on Friday with a chance of storms in far northwestern Texoma. Also, storms are possible late Friday night, mainly in western Texoma. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
For the weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will dig to our west and there will be plenty of moisture around to produce widespread showers & storms Saturday & Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the low 80s to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. This weather system will not move through quickly and additional showers & storms are likely on Monday & Tuesday. Heavy rain is possible. Highs in the 70s. Flooding may become a concern by later this weekend into early next week in parts of Texoma.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
