First Alert 7 Forecast: very warm through Friday; rain & storms this weekend

For the weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will dig to our west and there will be plenty of moisture around to produce widespread showers & storms Saturday & Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy. Highs in the low 80s to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. This weather system will not move through quickly and additional showers & storms are likely on Monday & Tuesday. Heavy rain is possible. Highs in the 70s. Flooding may become a concern by later this weekend into early next week in parts of Texoma.