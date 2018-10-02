First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Mostly cloudy as we start our day.
Temps this morning are in the 60s and 70s. We’re back in the mid 80s again today under mostly cloudy skies. Very similar conditions to yesterday will be the case again today. Some drizzle and fog will be possible in the I-44 corridor today .
Temps climb into the upper 80s by the end of the week. We could even see some low 90s before a cold front arrives this weekend.
For this weekend expect rain on the way, and heavy rain at that. Anywhere from 1-4 inches of rain will be possible with locally higher amounts. There is some uncertainty as to who sees the most rain. Latest data suggests a slower moving upper level low, which would bring multiple days of heavy rain, giving an increased flooding threat into next week. We are also monitoring the potential for severe weather late weekend and into next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
