Hollis man killed by bears in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP/KSWO) - Authorities say a man from Hollis was mauled to death by a bear and two cubs near a southeast Alaska mine Monday.
The Associated Press reports that Alaska State Troopers identified the victim as 18-year-old Anthony David Montoya. Troopers say all three bears were later killed. Montoya’s body was being sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Montoya was a contract employee for Hecla Greens Creek Mine . Company officials say the attack happened at a remote drilling site accessible only by helicopter. They say that before today, there had not been an injury of any kind related to a bear reported by the mine
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.