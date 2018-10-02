Lawton man arrested for shooting into a field

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Lawton man was arrested Monday after police say he fired several rounds into a field near a neighborhood.
Officers got calls about the gunshots near Southwest 67th Street and Beta Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
Police tracked down the shooter nearby.
They said 21-year-old Alexander Triche was intoxicated and had the gun on him. He was arrested on complaints of reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
7 News spoke with Lawton Police on the string of shootings over the past week.
They say they’re working tirelessly to solve the crimes and keep the area safe.
“We do understand that things are happening and we want the citizens to be aware and be advised that we are looking for the suspects and we are trying to figure out ways to solve the cases," said Sergeant Timothy Jenkins. "But we can’t be everywhere at one time and we can’t see everything at one time. We always want them to know if they want to call us and remain anonymous they can do that as well.”
