Owners making former Blimpie’s a medical marijuana dispensary

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - What once was Blimpie's American Sub Shop will soon be home to a medical marijuana dispensary.
"Fluffy’s Apothecary and apothecary is archaic term for a place to get medicine,” said Katie Mustonen, the manager of Fluffy’s Apothecary.
Mustonen says her educational background is why she is interested in pursuing this new venture.
“My history in chemistry and biology and research into endocannabinoid, I found it very interesting and it’s a great opportunity coming to Oklahoma that will be fleeting for small businesses,” said Mustonen.
Fluffy's Apothecary is planning to do more than simply dispense medical marijuana.
“We do have an approved dispensary license and a processing license, and we do have a full insert compliant commercial kitchen,” said Mustonen. “So, we’re hoping to get into the bakery business as well as into the extraction business so that we can produce concentrates and various extracts from the raw plants.”
Mustonen understands that some people are uneasy about the legalization of medical marijuana.
“I know people are kind of scared of it,” said Mustonen. “But there will be regulations in place. There will be safety regulations in place and as long as everyone in the industry is compliant we should have safer product for those who want it and it will be legal and they won’t have to go through illicit means to obtain their medicine.”
Medical marijuana must be grown, processed and dispensed in Oklahoma. Since it cannot be imported from out of state the natural life cycle of the plants will prevent any product from being sold until the end of the year and into the new year.
