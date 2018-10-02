Southwest Oklahoma business owners weigh in on state’s new liquor laws

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Beginning Monday Oklahomans now have more options when it comes to buying beer and wine. An overhaul of state liquor laws took is now in effect after the constitutional amendment known as state question 792 was overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2016.
The next time you crack open a cold one from the liquor store, it'll actually be cold. Also, if you want to pick up your favorite beer or wine when you pick up the groceries, you can do that too! A local beer distributor, the owner of a liquor and convenience store as well as the owner of a local bar talked to 7 News about how the change in alcohol laws will impact their businesses.
"It has always been a little funny trying to explain to people from out of state what 3.2 beer is and where you can buy 3.2 beer and why you couldn’t buy one of the big 3 beers in a liquor store but you could in a convenience store,” said Lynn "Fluffy Mason, Owner of Fluffy’s Liquor and Fluffy’s Quick Stop. “It’s just been kind of silly for a lot of years.”
The explanation is no longer needed as Oklahoma makes the move to a higher point beer.
"Everything we’ve been building up to actually takes place today. Now we sell the same beer all the way across the convenience stores and liquor stores. It’s all going to be the same beer. There is no more 3.2 beer in Oklahoma,” said Mason.
A local beer distributor says they are rushing to fill the market back up with new products.
"Logistically, it’s been a little bit of a challenge to try to figure out how we add 75 liquor stores across our market and get them delivered in the same time frame that we deliver to all of our convenience stores, bars and restaurants and everybody who wants to see our beers,” Kevin Ezell, General Manager, Southwest Sales.
Because of the new laws The Lonesome Dove, a bar in Cache, is closed while they wait for their liquor license to be approved so they can sell the stronger beer and wine.
“As of today, we’re shut down until we get notice that we’re allowed to sell more so it’s a bummer but it’s going to be good in the long run,” said Julie France, Owner of The Lonesome Dove.
The owner of The Lonesome Dove, Julie France, says overall and in time she believes the change will be a positive one for her business.
“We’ve had to make a lot of changes and it was overwhelming at first but I’m hoping for the best,” said France. “I’m hoping we get it and we get our regulars back in addition to new customers with a wider variety of drinks. It was overwhelming but now that that parts over its excitement.”
Although each business owner is hoping for the best, ‘wait and see’ appears to be the name of the game.
“I think it’s got to be impacted some. I’m afraid even though I been in these businesses a long, long time, this is one I’ve got to simply wait and see about. I’m not sure,” said Mason. “Something has to change when you make this big of a change in the law. But I don’t know what yet.”
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.