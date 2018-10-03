Altus City Council votes on medical marijuana laws

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Medical marijuana rules are now on the books in Altus. Council members voted Tuesday on the city’s laws regulating the growing, selling and public smoking of medical marijuana.
All items on the agenda were approved.
Only one change was made about the application process for commercial medical marijuana businesses which stated a permit would become invalid after 30 days without operations. It is now 90 days before that permit would become invalid.
Council members voted it is illegal to possess marijuana without an Oklahoma State-issued Medical Marijuana License.
Any device used for the consumption of medical marijuana is considered legal including vaporizers and e-cigarettes. However, marijuana that is ignited in any indoor public areas like restaurants and bars is a public nuisance and prohibited.
Commercial medical marijuana businesses require a permit. No businesses in buildings with residences or residential zoning districts are acceptable.
Any mobile sales are prohibited within city limits.
All homegrown medical marijuana plants must be grown so that the marijuana is not visible or accessible to the general public.
If grown outdoors, it must be behind a sight-proof fence that is at least six feet tall and secured with a lock and key. The growing area should comply with all municipal building and fire codes.
It was also voted that growing marijuana should not be conducted in a manner that becomes a public nuisance including odors and noise.
Those found without a license are subject to a misdemeanor offense with a fine of up to $750.
People in possession of up to one and a half ounces of marijuana who can state a medical condition but don’t have a license can face a misdemeanor offense with a fine up to $400.
