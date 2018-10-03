Beloved pillar of Chattanooga community remembered

Gerald Gravlee was not only a teacher and a principal, but he was also a city councilman, among other things. But most of all, he was known as a friend.
“You know, really and truly if you had to describe him in just a few words... He was just a really good person. In all aspects,” said Alvie Claborn, a former Chattanooga student and co-worker of Gravlee.
“He did a lot for everybody," said Polly Belle Krasser, a former Chattanooga student and co-worker of Gravlee. "There wasn’t anyone... Between letters of recommendation to something you personally needed in your family life, to anything. He wore a ton of hats.”
Gravlee’s kindness and willingness to help everyone has inspired the Chattanooga Public Schools' superintendent to live as a servant.
“Just the way he lived his life, like I said, as a servant to not only our school, but our community," said Jerry Brown, Chattanooga Public Schools superintendent. "It’s a great example for all of us. That’s what we should be doing in our life is, we should live as a servant, and he did.”
Claborn said that Gerald Gravlee treated everyone the same, no matter their background.
“We had good kids and we had convicts that were working for the town, and Gravlee worked with those kind of people, too. He never looked down his nose at anybody," said Claborn. "He always got the best out of everybody.”
Krasser said she and Gravlee had a special bond, one that was like family.
“Mr. Gravlee was outstanding. Someone I could go talk to at any time," said Krasser. "He’d do anything for me. He’s kind of become my other dad, you know, through the years. We just always got along. I knew I could always call him. Like anybody could also do the same thing, but, he just hold a special place in my heart.”
The funeral service for Gerald D. Gravlee will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the Gerald Gravlee Center in Chattanooga.
