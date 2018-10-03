Community gathers for 4th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness walk

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Schools, local authorities, and members of the community gathered Tuesday night at Elmer Thomas Park for the 4th Annual Domestic Violence Awareness walk.
The event was put on by Marie Detty New Connections.
The walk’s focus was to gain community support and shine a light on the darkness of domestic violence.
The program director for Marie Detty New Connections says it’s her passion to help others live a safe, violence-free life.
“It is important to me. It’s my passion when it comes to making sure that people are not hurt,” Kerrie Mathews said. “People have the right to live a life free of violence, free of fear, and to be able to make their own decisions.”
There were many speeches from local authorities and notable members of the community. After the ceremony, everyone walked together around Elmer Thomas Park.
