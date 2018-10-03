Double amputee trains for Spirit of Survival

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan man who’s faced adversity is training to run in the Spirit of Survival. Seth Alexander is a bilateral amputee meaning his legs are amputated above the knee. With the help of prosthetics, he’s going to run the race for the first time.
It’s not uncommon for Seth Alexander to go for a jog on his lunch break, but that wasn’t always the case for him. He didn’t find a passion for running until after he was involved in a car crash at the age of 16.
“On my way to basketball practice, I was going around a turn, lost control of my vehicle, and rolled it and was partially ejected,” Alexander recalled.
Alexander spent the next month in the hospital.
“They ultimately couldn’t save my legs so they had to be amputated above the knee,” he said.
But then he got prosthetics and learned how to walk again. Within a year, he was running.
"Learning to run on a pair of running legs is pretty difficult...there's a lot of falling, there still is a lot of falling," Alexander said. "It's just a trick, but once you get the hang of it, it's really fun."
However long distances are still a challenge.
"Being bilateral, above the knee amputee is pretty rough, even if you do the training correctly," he said.
Although he's possibly the only bilateral amputee running the 5K at the Spirit of Survival on the 14th, like many others, this race has meaning that goes beyond the finish line.
"I lost my grandmother two years ago to stage four cancer," Alexander said. "It started out as breast cancer and then it just slowly progressed until she passed away."
He's also running in memory of his wife's parents who both lost their battle with the disease.
"I really want to show people that 'yes, I do have an apparent disability, but I don't let it hold me back.' I just want to inspire others to get out there and push themselves," he said.
If you’d like to participate in the Spirit of Survival, it’s not too late to sign up. They have a bike ride on Saturday the 13th and on Sunday they’ll have the 5K, quarter marathon, and half marathon. All the money from the run goes to the cancer center of southwest Oklahoma.
