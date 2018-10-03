First Alert 7 Forecast: warm & breezy with rain arriving this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Very warm and breezy conditions will persist over the next few days. Heavy rain is still possible this weekend into next week.
Mostly clear this evening and overnight with a south breeze and lows in the low 70s. Some clouds may move in tomorrow morning with a slight chance of a shower in northern Texoma. Temperatures in the low 80s by noon with highs around 90. Tomorrow evening, any storms should stay in the eastern Texas Panhandle or just on the western fringe of Oklahoma. Lows near 70.
Friday will feature a good amount of sunshine then partly cloudy skies in the evening. Warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered storms are possible Friday night in northwestern Texoma. This weekend, we will all have a good chance of showers & storms, some will produce heavy downpours. Sunday may feature the most widespread activity. High of 81 Saturday and upper 70s Sunday.
Next week, we expect numerous showers & storms Monday and Tuesday. A flash flooding threat may develop due to wet conditions. Highs in the upper 70s Monday and mid 70s on Tuesday. 2-5″+ of rain possible from this weekend into early next week. We should slowly dry out from mid to late next week.
Have a great evening!
