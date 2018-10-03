First Alert 7 Forecast

The humidity will be an issue the next few days as summer is still trying to hold on. Cooler air and rain arrive this weekend. Starting Friday night we see a few showers and storms out W and NW. We move into Saturday and widespread heavy rain and storms will start to move in. Flooding will be a concern Sunday and Monday, when better chances for locally heavy rain persist. Rain totals could reach up to six inches in some locations. Widespread rain lasts into Tuesday before we slowly taper things off into mid week.