First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning Texoma! Another muggy morning for many.
Winds stay strong as you’re out the door this morning. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible today. High temps climb into the low 90s and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
The humidity will be an issue the next few days as summer is still trying to hold on. Cooler air and rain arrive this weekend. Starting Friday night we see a few showers and storms out W and NW. We move into Saturday and widespread heavy rain and storms will start to move in. Flooding will be a concern Sunday and Monday, when better chances for locally heavy rain persist. Rain totals could reach up to six inches in some locations. Widespread rain lasts into Tuesday before we slowly taper things off into mid week.
Temperatures next week fall into the 70s and maybe even 60s due to cloud cover and rain cooled air.
First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
