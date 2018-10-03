French PM is security chief after interior minister quits

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 file photo French President Emmnauel Macron, right, flanked by French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, addresses the media after signing a counterterrorism law, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. An official at the French presidency said President Emmanuel Macron will quickly replace high-profile interior minister Gerard Collomb, whose resignation has not been formalized yet. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File) (AP)