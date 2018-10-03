2 hurt following collision on 82nd and Quanah Parker

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Two drivers were taken to Lawton hospitals after a crash around 6:30am Wednesday near 82nd and Quanah Parker Trailway.
According to Lawton Police who were on scene, the early investigation shows that one of vehicles pulled out in front of the other and was hit from behind.
One of the cars ended up in the grass in front of the Discount tire store at that intersection. The other vehicle went through a fence in front of some storage units on Quanah Parker.
No word on the extent of both drivers injuries.
