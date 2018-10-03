No money for LPD brutality accuser

Davis said when there are cases like this, the city attorney’s office does a great job of ensuring that city money goes to where it belongs. "If we lose these kinds of cases, that’s money that could be going to our roads, could go to our infrastructure, it could be fixing the road you live on. That’s money that we need. Every penny we can get here. If we’re not at fault and the legal staff knows that and they can do a good job of alleviating the city of any legal cost or burden, then that’s what we have to have and that’s what our legal department gives us,” Davis said.