No money for LPD brutality accuser

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man who was suing the City for one million dollars has dropped the case and will not receive a penny of that money.
A man filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming that police used excessive force against him in 2015, but ultimately, that case did not hold any merit. At a special council meeting this week, an agreement was reached between the city and the man who filed the case. It ultimately led to the case being dropped and the city paying zero dollars.
A man named Tony Kemp claimed police used excessive force on him in 2015. According to the lawsuit, Kemp claimed officers entered his home early in the morning without probable cause. Once inside the home, the lawsuit alleges police used a taser on Kemp before assaulting him. Kemp filed a lawsuit against the City of Lawton that Councilman Caleb Davis said the city attorney’s office quickly handled.
"They let us know we had a very strong case, this individual, they didn’t feel like ever had a case to begin with. They were very strong about they and we followed their lead. The city staff, the city attorney’s office, did a great job, a brilliant job, with this case,” Davis said.
Kemp will not receive any money from the city but as part of the agreement to drop the case, he will not be required to pay legal fees for the City of Lawton. Davis said to him, this was the best possible outcome for the city.
"They saw this through with minimal costs to the city. Our legal costs were minimal. they dropped the case without prejudice which means they cannot come back and sue the city later. We did not give them a dime and they can’t sue us again for this. They wanted out. They realized, I think, they didn’t have a case either,” Davis said.
Davis said when there are cases like this, the city attorney’s office does a great job of ensuring that city money goes to where it belongs. "If we lose these kinds of cases, that’s money that could be going to our roads, could go to our infrastructure, it could be fixing the road you live on. That’s money that we need. Every penny we can get here. If we’re not at fault and the legal staff knows that and they can do a good job of alleviating the city of any legal cost or burden, then that’s what we have to have and that’s what our legal department gives us,” Davis said.
7NEWS reached out to Kemp’s attorney but did not receive a phone call back.
