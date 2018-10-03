Showalter fired by Orioles after nightmare 115-loss season

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter protests a call in the third inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (Patrick Semansky)
By DAVID GINSBURG | October 3, 2018 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 2:26 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Buck Showalter has been fired as manager of the Orioles, who made three playoff appearances under his guidance but this year staggered through the worst season since the team moved to Baltimore in 1954.

Showalter confirmed the dismissal Wednesday in a text message to The Associated Press.

A three-time AL Manager of the Year, Showalter ranks second on the Orioles' career list with 669 victories, trailing Earl Weaver. He took over in August 2010 and orchestrated the resurgence of a team that suffered through 14 straight losing seasons.

Once hailed for making baseball in Baltimore relevant again, the 62-year-old Showalter is out of a job after a nightmare season in which the Orioles finished 47-115, 61 games behind Boston in the AL East. His contract expired at the end of October, and the Orioles opted against a renewal as they continue a major rebuild that began in late July.

Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, left, speaks with center fielder Adam Jones after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 4-0. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, right, embraces shortstop Jonathan Villar after a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. Baltimore won 4-0. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
