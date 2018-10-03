United Way SW OK holds sock drive for homeless

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is holding a sock drive this month for those in need.
The organization is calling it “Socktober.” It’s dedicated to providing local homeless shelters socks for adults and children during the month of October.
United Way’s Community Collaboration Director said socks are the number one clothing item requested by poverty centers and homeless shelters.
“It’s not something that we always think to donate," said Sarah Head. "We don’t always think socks somebody needs those. And a person that’s experiencing homelessness their main for of transportation is usually walking. So, socks wear out a little faster.”
This will be the organization’s first sock drive, but they hope to make it an annual event.
If you would like to donate socks, you can drop them off at the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma office at 11-16 Southwest A Avenue. They will be given to their partners that assist the homeless.
