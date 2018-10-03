3 win chemistry Nobel; Findings led to best-selling drug

George P. Smith talks on the phone with The Associated Press at his home in Columbia, Mo., Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018, after learning he had won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology, Smith of the University of Missouri and Gregory Winter of the MRC molecular biology lab in Cambridge, England were announced winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday. (Marjorie Sable via AP) (Marjorie Sable)