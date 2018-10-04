Altus Pet of the Week

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Say hello to Black Beard, he is one very handsome kitty.
He appears to be a very young Russian Blue DSH Mixed kitten.
The shelter staff members are in love with him. He is very friendly and enjoys being with people.
Black Beard would make someone a very nice pet.
He is just one of the many wonderful animals at the Altus Animal Control Facility that are in need of finding a furever home. Stop by and find your next pet at the Altus Animal Control Facility at 2200 Enterprise Drive in Altus.
You can also see them online at www.altusok.gov/animals or on their Facebook page. For more information about all the animals, you can call Animal Control at 580-481-2285.
