Comanche PD, finalist in contest to win new K9 SUV

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A national non-profit is giving away a new Chevy Tahoe to one eligible K-9 team and the Comanche Police Department's K-9 unit is a finalist in the competition.
“The one we have now, it’s an older one. We’ve had it since 2012. It’s worn out,” Comanche Police Chief, William Straily. “We’re looking at trying to get a new one next year but with the budget restraints and everything it’s going to be almost impossible to get a new K9 unit and we’ll just have to keep putting money in that one. Hopefully, it stays running but if we win this new one it’d be great.”
The non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s, is giving away a new Chevy Tahoe SUV with a police pursuit package and K9 unit customizations.
"If we could get this we wouldn’t have to worry about if that thing is going to keep running. When it breaks down he has to stay at home. He doesn’t like that he gets real mad at me when he has to stay at home and doesn’t get to come to work,” said Brad Jenkins, K9 Officer. “We’re also able to go and help the neighboring counties and cities better. We’re able to make it to them and not have to worry about it.”
Not only is their current vehicle not a reliable source of transportation but K9 Officer Jenkins says a lot of the safety features are broken or no longer working properly.
“We need a new heat alert system. The one in there works but just not very well anymore because he’s priority number one for me I want to keep him safe and that heat alert system while I’m in doing paperwork it can help keep him safe,” said Sgt. Jenkins. “The door poppers are nice. If I’m ever in a fight or something I can pop that door and he can jump out and help me in the middle of a really bad situation.”
“With this vehicle getting old and possibly going to break down we have no way to operate our K9 unit,” said Chief Straily. “We would actually have to shut him down. We would have to not have a K9 system. He’s helped children, he can track, he can find lost kids, he’s gotten a lot of drugs off our streets. He’s done a great job. He’s a great asset to our police department and if we don’t have the equipment to run him, then that’s a big loss to the city and the citizens of Comanche.”
Voting is already underway for the online competition. Visit the website vik9s.org/suvgiveaway to vote for Sgt. Jenkins and K9 Wako. You can vote every day through October 31.
