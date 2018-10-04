Crime Stoppers searching for lead in burglary

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who burglarized a home on September 21st.
On September 21st, officers responded to the 12-hundred block of Northwest Thornbury in response to a burglary at a residence early that morning. Authorities said the suspect and homeowner fired shots at each other. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Crime Stoppers Detective, Charles Whittington said they are looking for any information on this incident.
“A lot of people think that it may be something, it may be nothing and that’s why they don’t call, but we prefer people call in with that information because they are right, it may be something, it may be nothing, but we want to find out," said Whittington. "We want to be able to investigate every lead we get that could possibly lead to the identification of a suspect and possible to an arrest.”
He said any information given remains anonymous, and a cash reward is given if the information leads to an arrest. Detective Whittington said they rely highly on the community’s help.
“Without them this program would not thrive," said Whittington. "This program would not be around since we were established in 1979. This program would not have lasted this long without the help of the viewers and the citizens that live in southwest Oklahoma. So, we encourage people if you know something please come forward and say something. Say it here and give us that information to give detectives more leads to follow.”
He said finding the person responsible could help provide a sense of closure to the victim after being violated in their own home. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO, or you can submit a tip online.
