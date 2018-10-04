DA talks about possible parole for Chris Lane’s murderer

"Me speaking as a member of the community, it’s disappointing because I firmly believe Chancey Luna should never get out of prison. But because he was 16 when he pulled the trigger and what the courts have done to us, it is going to be extremely difficult and we have to weigh the wants and desires of the families with what we as prosecutors want with what is justice and what we can prove in the courtroom. Those are the factors we’re taking into consideration now,” Hicks said.