Firefighters respond to house fire in north Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in the 1600 block of NW Irwin.
The call came in around 4:15am.
A LFD Assistant Fire Chief on scene told 7 News there is extensive fire damage inside the home.
One person was in the home at the time of the blaze, but she did make it out safely.
Several pets were rescued from the residence, and a dog was given medical attention.
Fire marshals are still investigating what sparked the blaze.
