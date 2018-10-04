First Alert 7 Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Sunday through Tuesday for flooding potential

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Rain will move in this weekend and there is a potential for flooding into next week. We have declared Sunday through Tuesday as First Alert Weather Days.
A few clouds this evening with a chance of storms in far western Texoma, mainly west of Altus. Most of us will stay dry with temperatures in the upper 80s falling into the upper 70s. Tomorrow will feature lots of sun, gusty south winds, and highs in the upper 80s.
Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of scattered showers & storms. Highs in the upper 70s, except cooler in northern Texoma with north winds. Scattered showers & storms will continue Saturday night and into Sunday with heavy downpours possible. Highs in the mid 70s Sunday.
Periods of showers with storms likely on Monday & Tuesday, clearing out Wednesday. Heavy rain is likely. Rain totals of 3-6″ with higher amounts northwest. Flooding is possible into early next week. Highs in the 70s early next week.
We’ll dry out a bit Wednesday & Thursday as highs stay in the 70s and lows cool off into the 50s. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.