First Alert 7 Forecast

Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s as you’re headed out the door. The low 90s are back again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. South winds will stay strong and gust up to 25 mph. Late this afternoon and early this evening a few showers and storms will move in from the TX Panhandle. Some of those could be strong to severe. Winds to 60 mph and hail up to quarters will be the main threats. Most of us will be dry.