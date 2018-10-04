First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Good morning! We’re off to another muggy start this morning.
Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s as you’re headed out the door. The low 90s are back again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. South winds will stay strong and gust up to 25 mph. Late this afternoon and early this evening a few showers and storms will move in from the TX Panhandle. Some of those could be strong to severe. Winds to 60 mph and hail up to quarters will be the main threats. Most of us will be dry.
Overnight mostly clear skies with temps in the low 70s. Friday afternoon we stay in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. More spotty showers and storms will be possible out W Friday evening. Hail to quarters and winds to 60 mph will be the main threats.
Cooler air comes Saturday with the arrival of a cold front. The front slides S throughout the day, bringing rain into the area. Mostly cloudy skies and N winds gust up to 25 mph. Heavy rain will be possible into Sunday and lasts into late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Expect rainfall totals up to 6 inches with isolated totals up to 8 inches. Flooding will be a major concern Sunday and Monday.
Next week rain lingers through mid week and temps hover around the mid 70s.
This is an evolving forecast, so make sure you’re checking in with us as we get closer.
First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.