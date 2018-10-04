Marlow man wanted for animal cruelty

Marlow, OK (KSWO) - Law enforcement is looking for a Marlow man who accused of leaving his two dogs to die.
Court documents say Joey Bray abandoned the dogs after moving to a new home. One of them was found dead in the front yard, and another was covered in ticks and mites and was about 30 pounds underweight. The animal was taken to the Stephens County Humane Society where it died.
Witnesses said Bray would occasionally come check on the dogs and was aware of their condition.
He has prior convictions dating back to 1999. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in Stephens County.
